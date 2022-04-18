HIGH POINT — The Kiwanis Club of High Point plans to host its popular pancake breakfast on Saturday after a two-year break because of the pandemic.
The volunteer organization had to cancel its annual Pancake Day fundraising efforts in 2020 and 2021, said Stephanie Antkowiak, a Kiwanis Club board member who serves on its Pancake Day committee.
“This will be the first year we are back and able to have an in-person event,” Antkowiak said.
“This is our longest-standing event and one in which the community has generously supported us over the years. We hope to see as many folks back this year.”
The event will be 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive.
Tickets are $7 for all you can eat and are available online at www.kiwanishighpoint.org or via Facebook @KiwanisHP. Children 6 and under eat free.
In addition to pancakes, Neese’s sausage, milk, juice and coffee will be served.
Takeout options are available.
Also featured are an extensive used book sale, a silent auction (Buy it Now) and celebrity pancake flippers.
The annual pancake breakfast and the Kiwanis Chicken Feed raise money that Kiwanis distributed through grants to local agencies that serve local children, Kiwanis Pancake Day Chair Joan Campbell said, among them Communities in Schools of High Point, the High Point Arts Council, High Point LEAP, Macedonia Family Resource Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central North Carolina and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater High Point.
