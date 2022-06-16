HIGH POINT — Kirkman Park Elementary School will have a new leader when students return to class.
Yajaira Owens was recently named principal of Kirkman Park. Since 2018, she has been an assistant principal at Jackson Middle in Greensboro, where she supervised instructional and non-instructional staff and analyzed data to help inform school improvement decisions.
She also has served as an assistant principal at Asheboro High School, South Asheboro Middle School and North Asheboro Middle School.
Owens has a background in school counseling and is a national board-certified teacher. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from High Point University and a master’s degree in counselor education from North Carolina A&T State University, as well as a post-master’s certificate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
