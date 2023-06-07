HIGH POINT — A man serving a life sentence in the 2018 stabbing death of a High Point woman is not entitled to a new trial, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.

Clarence Ray Gidderon, 62, was convicted of first-degree murder in December 2021 in the death of Paige Rickard, 47, who was stabbed five times in the parking lot in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.