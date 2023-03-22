HIGH POINT — A High Point man convicted of killing his wife in 2018 failed to show that a prosecutor had racial motives for dismissing the only Black members of the jury pool at his trial, the N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled.

Alvin Nathanael Smith, 35, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in February 2020 in the May 7, 2018, shooting of Elizabeth L. Smith, 33, in the presence of their two young children.

