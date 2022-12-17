KILL

Kylie Walley prepares a cocktail at Lulu & Blu restaurant in High Point. High Point Market customers account for a major part of their business, she said, with sales quadrupling during the fall trade show in October.

HIGH POINT — When the High Point Market brings 75,000 visitors to town twice a year, it means more than just good business for places like Lulu & Blu restaurant.

"We would not have made our year without Market," said Kylie Walley, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Jeremy.

