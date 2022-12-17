HIGH POINT — When the High Point Market brings 75,000 visitors to town twice a year, it means more than just good business for places like Lulu & Blu restaurant.
"We would not have made our year without Market," said Kylie Walley, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Jeremy.
Market visitors typically start coming in for dinner and drinks several days before the Saturday that the world’s largest home furnishings trade show officially opens each October and April, and the uptick in traffic continues through the following week.
“It was very, very busy. Our sales were quadruple what they normally would be,” she said of the October Market. “But then, it just completely falls off. So it comes and it goes.”
Hers is one of countless businesses and other organizations that benefit from Market, which generates an annual economic impact of $6.73 billion.
“I think for a small, local business, it really can make or break you,” said Brandi Crumley, owner of The Blooming Board, which makes gourmet meat-and-cheese boards that it caters to showrooms and serves at private Market events at its Church Avenue store.
Her business during fall Market nearly doubled in sales, compared to prior months.
“We love having Market,” Crumley said. “I think it’s crucial, obviously, for High Point. We’ve been very fortunate to get in with some fabulous showrooms that love us and support us and have continued to book us.”
Showroom business is also a key for Just Priceless florist in High Point, said owner Sami Price.
“Market is a huge part of our business,” she said. “We do a lot of showroom work. It’s my favorite time of year to do flowers, because we have a lot of creative license.”
She said a lot of her clients want their showroom fully prepared by the Wednesday before Market officially opens three days later, so they can bring in major buyers ahead of time.
Her biggest Market customer is the Gabby High Point showroom in the Hamilton-Wrenn district.
“Everybody in that company loves flowers and they are a very important part of that showroom,” Price said.
It’s not just businesses that benefit from Market, but nonprofits as well, including Habitat for Humanity of High Point, Archdale and Trinity, said Executive Director Susan Wood.
Showrooms after each Market donate items that didn’t sell, as they look to clear out space for new product lines. The Habitat ReStore sells the donated furnishings to help fund its programs.
“We get everything from linens to leather sofas and a lot of accessories,” Wood said. “The showrooms are extremely generous. The months that we get Market samples, you can see a huge bump in our revenue. Habitat for Humanity benefits greatly, because that all goes into building homes right here in High Point for our families.”
