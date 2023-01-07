HIGH POINT — The first time Mario Marchese saw a magic show, it was by accident, but his relationship with magic since then has been nothing but intentional.
“I accidentally walked into a magic shop, thinking it was an antique shop, and the next thing you know, I was watching this guy behind the counter fooling me with his magic tricks,” Marchese recalls. “I bought a few things and took them home to give to my younger brother, but I ended up playing with them myself, and I fell in love.”
More than 20 years later, Marchese is a professional magician — he bills himself as Mario the Maker Magician — and he’ll perform his family-friendly show Friday evening at the High Point Theatre. He’ll also perform a school show at Fairview Elementary while he’s in town, but that show’s not open to the public.
After stumbling into that magic shop when he was 21, Marchese returned often to the shop, where he would pull up a stool and watch hobbyists and professional magicians alike buy supplies and show off their new routines.
“That’s when I realized magic’s not just a hobby — it’s a pure art form,” he says.
Marchese developed his own routine slowly, working weekends at a Chinese restaurant, where he went from table to table offering to do magic tricks for tips. That gradually evolved into performing at private birthday parties and similar gigs, and eventually he graduated to doing shows at performing arts centers, schools and community theaters.
Marchese’s visit to High Point is part of a five-week, 19-show tour.
“What makes my show unique is that everything in the show is handmade,” Marchese says in explaining his “Mario the Maker Magician” billing.
“My whole life, I’ve been obsessed with taking things apart, mechanical things, drawing or crafts. I love robotics and 3-D printing and programming. I have homemade robots in the show, and they perform, too. It’s all a showcase of showing kids you can make amazing things with cardboard and everyday objects — you don’t need a lot of money to create something.”
Since his unusual introduction to the world of magic, Marchese, 43, has made a name for himself. He has toured with internationally renowned illusionist David Blaine, who calls Marchese “the best kids’ magician in the world.” He has also appeared on “Sesame Street” — building magic tricks with Murray Monster — and has published books about magic.
“You can be what you love,” Marchese says. “I love telling kids that everywhere we go.”
