HIGH POINT — The N.C. Department of Transportation reports that the reconstruction of the Interstate 74/Eastchester Drive interchange in High Point is about “92%” complete.
The major components of the project are largely done, with the entrance and exit ramps at the interchange bridge reconfigured to make it easier for motorists to get on and off the interstate.
The bridge has been widened, with lanes added in each direction to accommodate new loop ramps onto I-74.
“Traffic is in its final pattern north of the bridge,” said DOT spokesman Aaron Moody. “The contractor is working on putting the bridge and southern portion in its final pattern with paving and median island work remaining. We anticipate this will be complete by early next year, weather permitting.”
South of the bridge, York Avenue and Ambassador Court are being aligned at Eastchester Drive, and a new traffic signal at this intersection has been activated.
Two noise walls have been constructed on the on ramps to I-74.
A third will be constructed on the northeast side of the interchange along the ramp from I-74 west onto Eastchester Drive.
Construction on this noise wall is the final portion of the work that will extend beyond the time the project is fully open to traffic, Moody said.
North of the bridge, the intersection of Gordon Road and Cypress Court with Eastchester Drive has been realigned and moved farther away from the interchange to improve traffic flow.
The project, which began construction in 2018, is intended to improve traffic-carrying capacity of the entire interchange by replacing the left-turn on ramps that were used to access I-74 from the bridge with right-turn loops.
