A Kernersville man on Friday became perhaps the most significant person yet to plead guilty to charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol, and to cooperate with prosecutors.
In a plea agreement that was not publicly scheduled in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia until Friday morning, Charles “Charley” Donohoe, 34, admitted to being part of the leadership of the far-right group the Proud Boys who planned an assault on the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“At least as early as January 4, 2021, … Donohoe was aware that members of … leadership were discussing the possibility of storming the Capitol,” according to a court filing that accompanied the plea agreement. “Donohoe believed that storming the Capitol would achieve the group’s goal of stopping the government from carrying out the transfer of presidential power.”
Donohoe, a Marine Corps veteran, was indicted and arrested in March 2021 and has been held behind cars since then while awaiting trial, as have the other Proud Boys leaders who have been charged.
Although prosecutors have made plea offers to hundreds of people charged in the storming of the Capitol, there had been no indication in previous court hearings that Donohoe was considering accepting one.
Donohoe’s the first of the six people accused of being the Proud Boys’ Jan. 6 leaders to plead guilty and agree to help the prosecution of other members, though other, lower-ranking members of the group have pleaded guilty. Among the co-defendants in his case is Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the national leader of the Proud Boys.
Donohoe's guilty plea may be as pivotal in prosecution of the Proud Boys leaders as the guilty plea of Joshua James, 34, of Alabama is thought to be in the prosecution of leaders of the Oath Keepers militia group. James pleaded guilty in early March to seditious conspiracy and has directly implicated Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
Donohoe pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding police. Federal sentencing guidelines would put Donohoe in line for a prison sentence in the range of a little less than six years to a little more than seven, plus a fine up to $250,000, though judges can depart from the guidelines.
Donohoe joined the Proud Boys in 2018 and became the president of the local Proud Boys chapter, and at the time of the Capitol riot he was “a fourth-degree member,” the highest rank within the group, the court filing said.
Donohoe was approached by Tarrio on Dec. 20, 2020, about joining the leadership of a group called the Ministry of Self Defense, the filing said. The group was to be made up exclusively of “rally boys,” Proud Boys members willing to resort to unlawful conduct to achieve an objective, and Donohoe was responsible for recruiting members.
“Immediately after its formation, Tarrio and others in the MOSD leadership group began making preparations for the MOSD’s attendance in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021,” the filing said. “Donohoe understood that the purpose of the rally in Washington … was to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.”
On Dec. 27, 2020, Donohoe posted to an encrypted messaging group for the MOSD that the government was expected to limit access to Washington on Jan. 6, the filing said.
“They want to limit the presence so that they can deny (President Donald) Trump has the People’s support,” he wrote. “We can’t let them succeed. This government is run FOR the People, BY the People....Congress needs a reintroduction to that fact.”
On Jan. 6, Donohoe was among at least 100 Proud Boys members in the crowd, and he actively helped one group push up stairs toward the entrances to the Capitol, the filing said.
However, “Donohoe eventually succumbed to pepper balls that had been deployed by officers,” and he retreated before ever entering the Capitol, the filing said.
Donohoe’s sentencing date has not been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.