HPTNWS-07-29-23 BARBECUE.jpg

Brothers Jack and Buddy Kerley will close Kerley’s Barbecue in Welcome for good today.

 JILL DOSS-RAINES | PMG

WELCOME — For 45 years, Kerley’s Barbecue has been a staple in north Davidson County, but owners and brothers Buddy and Jack Kerley will lock the doors one last time today and walk away from the restaurant they created.

The brothers announced Wednesday their plan on their business’ Facebook, which sent locals dashing to the eatery for one last breakfast, lunch or dinner.