HIGH POINT — Garrison Keillor, who was scheduled to perform Friday evening at the High Point Theatre, has postponed his appearance until February, according to theater officials.
The nationally renowned author and storyteller, best known as the former host of public radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” is now scheduled to perform at the theater on Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m., theater officials announced Wednesday.
Tickets for Friday’s show will be honored in February, according to the announcement.
For further information about the show or purchasing tickets, visit www.highpointtheatre.com or call the theater box office at 336-887-3001.
