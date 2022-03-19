GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County Commissioner Dot Kearns is one of 10 women named as a University of North Carolina at Greensboro trailblazer in honor of Women’s History Month.
Kearns, who graduated from UNCG in 1953 and earned her master’s degree in education there in 1974, was cited for being the first woman to chair the board of commissioners and for her service to education on school boards for both High Point and Guilford County. She also is recognized for leading the effort to ensure a safe drinking water supply in Guilford County.
In addition to advocating for the Smart Start program as an educator, she has served in positions with the National Conference of Community and Justice, the Guilford County Health Advisory Board, Communities in Schools and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.