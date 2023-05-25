HIGH POINT — The Kearns Academy held its commencement ceremonies on Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Graduates are:
Aaron Edward Brown, Deja Nyree Burnette, Edwin Deshawn Davis, Maikalani Tyler Elson, Marijose Fernandez-Bello, Forcan Garcia, Melanie Ashley Gonzalez-Lopez, Karen Rebecca Hernandez-Becerra, Keevion Jakwae Jeffries, Nathan Alexander King, Leslie Juliana Lezo-Gonzalez, Donovan Jamel MacMillian;
Martha Alejandra Martinez Duarte, Dellalith Matias-Giles, Kayla Mae McDuffie, Araceli Mendoza-Armenta, Chauncey Jarell Miller. Jaelen Mori Omar, Wester Vallo Palanca, Ryan Raymond Pyburn, Arianna Amazing Quick-Ashworth, Yareth Rodriguez-Lagunas, Reese Ellington Sizemore, DeAndre Ratwanie Stover, David Warren Elliott Taylor, Tayshaun Donterious Vaughan and Za’Mya Jaimese Wilder.
