HIGH POINT
Every year as Thanksgiving approaches, the Ghost of Christmas Past tugs at Tommy Hedrick’s heart, telling him it’s time to put the lights on the tree.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT
Every year as Thanksgiving approaches, the Ghost of Christmas Past tugs at Tommy Hedrick’s heart, telling him it’s time to put the lights on the tree.
No, not that tree — not the Christmas tree — but the crepe myrtle that sits in his front yard on Mock Road, where passersby can see his festive display. In fact, when the tree is lit up at night with its, ahem, 6,500 bright, multicolored lights, there’s no way drivers can miss it.
“The neighbors all enjoy it, and the kids in the neighborhood especially enjoy it,” Hedrick says. “Some of the kids say it’s not Christmas till they come by and see that tree.”
For nearly 20 years, Hedrick has been lacing the tree with Christmas lights, wrapping each limb individually until there’s no room for any more lights. It started when his wife, Kathy, was still living, but he’s continued the tradition since her death eight years ago.
“I do it now in her memory, because she loved Christmas,” says Hedrick, 73. “She was my angel.”
The Hedricks married in 1970. Kathy was 63 when she died in 2014, during what was supposed to have been a routine surgical procedure. Hedrick was heartbroken, of course, but he decided to keep decorating the crepe myrtle in memory of his late wife.
“I hope she can see it,” he says.
Hedrick says his meticulous limb-wrapping venture takes about eight hours, which he breaks up over a period of several days, typically starting a few days before Thanksgiving. It takes just as long to take the lights down and store them away.
“It has 6,500 bulbs,” he says. “I’ve got 26 spools of 250 bulbs each — that’s why it takes so long.”
According to Hedrick, the tree will be lit up through the end of January.
“I used to shut it off right after New Year’s,” he says, “but now I don’t shut it off till Jan. 29 — that’s the day Kathy died.”
The lights are on a timer, coming on from 4:45 to 11 every evening, and from 4:45 to 7 every morning.
Hedrick says he hopes to keep putting the lights on the tree every year, but at 73, he’s reaching the point that he needs some help, says his granddaughter, Allie May.
“He gets in trouble, because he doesn’t like to tell us when he’s going to be out here,” she says. “I’ve told him, ‘You can’t be doing this anymore without letting us know.’ ”
Hedrick chuckles at the memory.
“Yeah, I’ll probably have to pass it along to someone else before too much longer, because it’s getting pretty hard now,” he says. “It’s just that everybody enjoys it so much. I’ll keep doing it as long as I can.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.