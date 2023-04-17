HIGH POINT — A juvenile was injured in an accidental shooting at a north High Point residence Sunday afternoon.
About 4:40 p.m. the High Point Police Department received a report of a shooting at a home in the 3300 block of Obsidian Court.
The juvenile’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, police said Monday. At this time, no charges have been filed.
The police declined to release any additional information about the injured juvenile.
