HIGH POINT — Police Department Maj. Matt Truitt said the numbers on juvenile crime are sobering and troubling.

In the past two years the pace of violent and other serious crimes involving underage teenagers has increased in alarming fashion. Involvement by juveniles ages 10 to 17 in crimes such as homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, illegal weapons possession and narcotics are up 8.4% year to date through Sept. 1 compared to the same period in 2020.

