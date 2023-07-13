HIGH POINT — A High Point man was convicted Thursday in a drive-by shooting that killed an 18-year-old pregnant woman in August 2018 in an east High Point Neighborhood.
Joel Noah Emmanual Jenkins, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder, death of an unborn child, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the death of Anastasia Ray.
Testimony in the trial in Guilford County Superior Court began Tuesday.
Jenkins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Jenkins had told police during the investigation that he was with his girlfriend, Odyssey Lindsay, at the time of the shooting, and defense attorney Robert O’Hale told jurors in his closing argument that the prosecution did not prove that Jenkins was present during the shooting.
Lindsay was the only witness called by O’Hale, she testified Thursday morning that Jenkins was with her at her house during the time of the shooting. Besides family members, Lindsay said, there were other people from the neighborhood hanging out in front of the house as well, but she could not recall who was present.
O’Hale also told jurors that the prosecution was not able to prove that the 9mm shell casings found at the shooting scene were from a pistol police say was used in the shooting.
A forensic examiner testified Wednesday that a large majority of the DNA swabbed on the pistol was Jenkins’, but a firearms examiner testified that she could not prove the shell casings came from that pistol.
Assistant District Attorney Cyrus Brown told jurors that there was ample evidence presented during the trial to support a guilty verdict, including the DNA evidence from the pistol, which was found in the car used in the drive-by shooting.
Brown also told the jury to examine the credibility of the witnesses brought forward when making its decision.
Someone in a white Dodge Avenger fired around 20 shots outside Ray’s grandmother’s house in the 700 block of Thissell Street about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 2018. Ray, who had just graduated from Andrews High School and was eight months pregnant, was in the living room when she was hit in the head and torso by two of those bullets. She died late at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Ray’s brother was also shot on the front porch of the residence but survived.
Jenkins, who was 18 at the time, was the third person charged in the case, after police arrested and charged then 21-year-old Hykeem Marquis Simmons and 16-year-old Jonas Thompson.
Simmons, 25, was convicted in January of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a gun with an altered or destroyed serial number. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without parole.
Thompson never was tried because he was found dead Oct. 25, 2020, in a field off N.C. 109 in Davidson County’s Silver Valley community in what investigators think was a homicide.
