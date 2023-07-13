HIGH POINT — A High Point man was convicted Thursday in a drive-by shooting that killed an 18-year-old pregnant woman in August 2018 in an east High Point Neighborhood.

Joel Noah Emmanual Jenkins, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder, death of an unborn child, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the death of Anastasia Ray.