The criminal case against a Thomasville woman and several other members of a militia group accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol now is in the hands of a jury in Washington, D.C.

The trial of Laura Lee Steele, 54, and five other members of the Oath Keepers militia group began Feb. 10, and closing arguments concluded Friday morning.

