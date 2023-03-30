A Thomasville woman stood little chance of being acquitted of charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol because of abundant video evidence, and her lawyer did her no favors by putting up almost no defense and laughing throughout the trial, one of the jury members said in a C-SPAN interview.

Laura Lee Steele, 54, a former High Point police officer, was convicted last week on multiple federal charges, including the felonies of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress, destruction of government property and obstructing officers during a civil disorder. Her sentencing hearing has not been scheduled, but some of the charges have a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

