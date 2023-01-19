HPTNWS-01-20-23 AWARD.jpg

The junior theater group from High Point Community Theatre won a Freddie G Excellence in Music Award this past weekend at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.

HIGH POINT — Students representing High Point Community Theatre won a Freddie G Excellence in Music Award and earned other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta this past weekend.

Two HPCT students, Martha Bowers and Jordan Williams, were named to the All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers at the festival, which is dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs.

