HIGH POINT — Students representing High Point Community Theatre won a Freddie G Excellence in Music Award and earned other recognition at the 2023 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta this past weekend.
Two HPCT students, Martha Bowers and Jordan Williams, were named to the All-Stars, a select group of outstanding performers at the festival, which is dedicated to rewarding and celebrating excellent student-driven musical theater programs.
At the festival, each participating theater group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators. The HPCT troupe received strong reviews for its presentation of “Godspell Jr.”
One of the adjudicators, actor Brion Watson of the “Hamilton” national tour, said of HPCT’s performance, “This group’s ability to tap into such a genuine piece of emotion was worth recognizing. Their presentation showed how much they truly care and invest in the well-being of their artists.”
Nina Meehan, founding CEO of Bay Area Children’s Theatre, added, “High Point Community Theatre’s presentation was filled with beautiful vocals and a passionate performance from the entire ensemble. It’s clear this program is focusing on the value of ensemble in musical theater.”
Some 125 groups from 28 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Canada and Australia participated in the festival.
