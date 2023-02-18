HIGH POINT — A classroom at a local high school has a fresh look, thanks to a local civic group.
The Junior League of High Point recently partnered with High Point Central High School to paint the school’s health classroom.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — A classroom at a local high school has a fresh look, thanks to a local civic group.
The Junior League of High Point recently partnered with High Point Central High School to paint the school’s health classroom.
The high school opened in 1927, around the same time the local Junior League was founded.
Many league members and their families have attended and grown up with the school over the past century.
“High Point Central has been and is a fundamental part of our community,” said Erin Rogers-Barker of the league’s Community Impact Committee. “Having the opportunity to contribute our time and efforts to improving the school for today’s students is a meaningful way for the Junior League of High Point to demonstrate our support.”
Scheduled around the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the event brought out several league members and family and friends.
Kenny Stevens and S/W Paintworks donated paint and supplies for the effort.
The Junior League is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. For more information, call 336-889-5479 or email info@jlhp.org.
You also can visit the league’s website at www.jlhp.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.