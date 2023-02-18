HPTNWS-02-18-23 LEAGUE.jpg

Junior League member Crystal Staley is shown with children who helped paint High Point Central’s health classroom. Scheduled around the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the event brought out several league members and family and friends

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — A classroom at a local high school has a fresh look, thanks to a local civic group.

The Junior League of High Point recently partnered with High Point Central High School to paint the school’s health classroom.

