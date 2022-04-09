HIGH POINT — Young parents recently learned the ins-and-outs of making healthy family meals using a crockpot.
The Junior League of High Point recently hosted a crockpot cooking class for participants of the High Point YWCA’s Adolescent Parenting Program. The event included a tutorial on healthy eating led by Amy Robinson, a nurse and the current league executive vice president. Her talk focused on the elements of the MyPlate Model, as well as making smart food choices on a budget. Participants were taught how to use a crockpot to provide nutritious and hearty meals for their families.
Each participant received a brand-new, 8-quart programmable crockpot, a Junior League of High Point cookbook and all the ingredients necessary to make their own white chicken chili at home. The crockpots were funded by a grant from the Greater High Point Food Alliance.
The league has held the crockpot cooking classes for the past five years as a way to help educate and empower women in the community. The next class will be held at the Salvation Army Center of Hope this month, with another session in May.
"This program is a terrific example of how we leverage our partnerships with other community organizations to provide more educational and nutritional resources to women and their families,” said league President Rebecca McCarter. “We are grateful to the Greater High Point Food Alliance for funding the program and to the YWCA for providing the venue and audience."
