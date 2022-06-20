HIGH POINT — Customers of the city of High Point Public Services Department will have their garbage and recyclables picked up a day late this week as the city marks the Juneteenth holiday for the first time.
Juneteenth was recognized Monday as a day off for city workers, so the city’s garbage and recyclables collection routes usually running on Monday will take place today, and all other routes will run one day late as well.
For more information call the city’s Customer Service Center at 336-883-3111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.