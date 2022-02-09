TRIAD — A trial court panel will name an outside redistricting expert to help judges determine whether upcoming replacement maps comply with partisan limits required by the N.C. Supreme Court.
Also, the N.C. State Board of Elections released on Wednesday specific dates for the revised schedule for candidate filing and early voting leading up to the primary election that was postponed because of the redistricting court battle.
The three-judge panel that will review the new maps issued an order on Tuesday giving both sides in the redistricting lawsuit until late Wednesday to submit candidates for a special master.
The state Supreme Court tossed out GOP-drawn congressional and legislative maps last Friday, concluding that they had been illegally engineered to secure an outsized, long-term Republican advantage in an otherwise closely divided state.
The 4-3 Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court told the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly to turn in new maps to the trial court by Feb. 18, and told the lawsuits' plaintiffs to offer alternate plans by then as well.
The court told the three-judge panel to adopt or enact constitutionally compliant remedial plans by Feb. 23. That's one day before candidate filing for the May 17 primary is to resume. The Supreme Court could still hear last-minute requests to delay the use of the new maps.
Filing by candidates will resume at 8 a.m. Feb. 24 and end at noon March 4.
Candidates who filed in early December, before the court action postponed the primary and suspended the filing period, don’t need to refile if they still wish to run for the same office.
However, candidates who previously filed may withdraw their candidacy by March 1 and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible.
Early voting begins April 28 and ends May 14. Winners of the primary advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
