GUILFORD COUNTY — A Superior Court judge on Monday rejected a request to stay the certification of the approval by voters of a $1.7 billion Guilford County school construction bond package as part of a protest against the election brought by a former Republican commissioner.
The ruling by Wake County Superior Court Judge Norlan Graves means that the referendum approved by 61% of voters can be certified by election officials after the certification was put on hold by the protest of former commissioner Alan Branson, who contends that county government officials used public resources improperly to encourage support of the referendum issue.
Since the stay wasn’t issued, the Guilford County Board of Elections is set to certify the result on Wednesday, said Pat Gannon, public information officer with the N.C. State Board of Elections in Raleigh. The protesting party has about 24 hours to get a stay from the N.C. Court of Appeals, Gannon told The High Point Enterprise late Monday afternoon.
The case was heard before a Wake County Superior Court judge because it involved an appeal of a ruling by a state agency. The N.C. State Board of Elections rejected Branson’s protest June 30 after the Guilford County Board of Elections dismissed hearing the protest in May.
Guilford County and school system officials have said from the outset of Branson’s protest that they played an educational, not advocacy, role in the bond package election campaign. Guilford County Schools projects approved in the May 17 primary are meant to transform educational facilities across the county.
However, Guilford County Schools leaders had limited staff to work on planning for the initial bond projects, which include ones in High Point, because of the uncertainty with the election outcome because of the protest.
Guilford County voters approved a $300 million schools construction bond package in the November 2020 general election, one whose outcome wasn’t protested.
“Guilford County voters have now twice overwhelmingly supported funding to fix or replace our aging county school facilities and we are ready to move forward with delivering improved school facilities for the whole community,” Guilford County Communications Director Julie Smith told The Enterprise.
Branson, who’s from the Julian community in eastern North Carolina, lost his Guilford County Board of Commissioners seat in the 2020 general election. He’s running this year for an at-large countywide seat and will square off against Democratic Commissioner Kat Cashion in the Nov. 8 general election.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.