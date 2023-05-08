HIGH POINT — A High Point man will remain in jail in the September 2021 homicide of a woman who was killed at a residence on Gaines Avenue in the southeastern part of the city.

The attorney for Michael Anthony Dingle, 31, had requested that Dingle be allowed to post bond to be released. Superior Court Judge Aaron Berlin denied the request in a hearing Monday morning that drew family members of both the victim and Dingle.

Trending Videos