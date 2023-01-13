TRINITY — A Trinity industrial adhesives manufacturer is planning an expansion following the acquisition of a property adjoining its campus.
Jowat Corp. purchased a 5.9-acre parcel last month at 5638 Uwharrie Road for $1.55 million, property deeds show.
It includes an empty 19,200-square-foot building that belonged to Henkel Corp., a chemical company.
“We are planning to use it for expansion of our production capacity,” said Gerhard Haas, chief officer for Jowat Corp. overseeing areas such as research and development and human resources. “We’ve steadily grown over the years. Some of that is by gaining market share, some of it by going into new markets.”
Headquartered in Germany, Jowat has had its U.S. operations on Uwharrie Road just south of High Point since 1979.
The campus has an Archdale address, but is in the city of Trinity.
Haas said the company has 170 local employees and operates four production shifts that go around-the-clock every day of the week.
Jowat makes adhesives it sells to customers within three main industry segments: furniture construction, food packaging and automotive interiors.
Its customer base extends not only throughout the U.S., but into Canada and Mexico, as well as parts of Central and South America.
The company plans to invest about $4.5 million in equipment for the new building, which will probably be operational by the first quarter of 2024, he said.
The company plans to add eight employees at the new facility.
