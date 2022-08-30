HPTNWS-08-30-22 SNEAKERS.jpg

These Converse sneakers, which once belonged to Michael Jordan but spent the past three decades in a High Point woman’s attic, sold at auction for $120,000 over the weekend.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — If you thought the cost of sneakers was getting out of hand, just wait till you read this: A 40-year-old pair of used Converse high-tops sold over the weekend for, ahem, $120,000.

Of course, the sneakers once belonged to Michael Jordan — who wore them on the court and on campus during his freshman year at the University of North Carolina, when the Tar Heels won a national championship — so that may have jacked up the price a bit. Oh, and they were autographed by Jordan, too.

