GUILFORD COUNTY — An attorney from Greensboro was picked by his fellow Democrats Thursday night to succeed the late Carolyn Coleman on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Frankie Jones Jr. was selected the new District 7 commissioner during a remote, virtual meeting in which three candidates were nominated. In his remarks before the vote, Jones praised the legacy of Coleman and said he would be guided by her example.
Coleman, who was from Pleasant Garden, served nearly 20 years as a Democratic commissioner and was a lifelong civil rights and justice advocate. She died last month at the age of 79.
Jones, a graduate of Davidson College, moved to Greensboro 14 years ago to become an attorney with Smith Moore Leatherwood. He now serves as vice president in the investments department at Lincoln Financial.
Jones has experience serving on local and regional government boards and is active with the NAACP. In his nomination remarks, Jones said he had been endorsed by Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston and other local elected officials.
Jones said during his nomination that his top three priorities as a commissioner will be education, human services, and economic development and job creation.
The Guilford County Democratic Party recommended the nomination of Jones to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners have the final say on the appointment, but historically the commissioners have accepted the nominees for unexpired terms submitted by both major political parties.
Only a Democrat can be appointed to District 7 since the seat was held by a Democratic commissioner. Democrats hold six of the nine seats on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
Jones will serve in the unexpired term through early December. The District 7 seat is one of five Guilford County Board of Commissioners races that voters will settle in the Nov. 8 general election, with winners taking the oath of office at the first meeting in December.
District 7 covers eastern Greensboro and Pleasant Garden. The district is Democratic-leaning, as Coleman didn’t face a Republican general election challenger for the past 16 years.
