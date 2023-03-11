HIGH POINT — City Councilman Victor Jones says he is running for High Point mayor in this year’s elections.
A two-term council member first elected in 2017, Jones said in an interview that he’s seeking the city’s highest elected office because he wants to take on more of a leadership role in setting policy and providing constituent services.
“We’ve got so much going on in a positive direction. The most challenging role of a mayor isn’t ribbon-cuttings and proclamations. It’s leading a body of nine council members to achieve the best interests of the citizens of High Point,” he said. “Seeing all the growth we have — new jobs, new development, continuing to work on blight (remediation), the genuine feeling of community across High Point — I don’t want to see us lose that.”
A small business owner and U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Iraq War, Jones represents Ward 5, which includes much of north High Point in the Skeet Club Road area.
“I’m humble enough to admit that running for mayor is going to be a challenge,” Jones said. “I think the city of High Point needs a mayor with experience and a cool head who can adequately represent the entire city. I’ve spent the last six years on council learning the ins and outs of City Hall and how to get things done. I have a record of getting things done for people, regardless of whether they live in Ward 5 or not.”
Jones is the second candidate to declare publicly a run for mayor. Councilman Cyril Jefferson announced his campaign last fall.
Incumbent Mayor Jay Wagner has not yet announced whether he plans to seek reelection. He said Friday that he will announce his intentions later.
Jefferson declined to comment Friday on Jones entering the race.
The council this week completed its redistricting process by adopting a new election map that makes only minor adjustments to the six ward boundaries and retains the two at-large seats.
Candidate filing for city elections opens in July. All eight council seats and the mayor’s seat will be on the November ballot for four-year terms.
The owner of Patriot Insurance and Royal Limousine and co-founder of Patriotic Plumbing Pros, Jones was a political newcomer when he won his council seat by 14 percentage points in 2017, and then increased his margin of victory to 18 percentage points two years later.
“No election is as important as your first reelection,” he said. “That’s like a validation of your effectiveness.”
Jones said he supports continuing the policy direction set by the council in areas such as public safety and economic development.
He’s led the council’s Public Safety Committee as its chairman since its inception in 2019.
“We formed it with me as chair specifically so I could use my military background and leadership skills to collaborate with the police and fire departments and other public safety agencies so we could have measurable outcomes showing High Point is safer,” he said.
The committee also serves as a liaison between the departments and the council and gives police and fire personnel a means to be heard, Jones said.
“What we’re doing from a police department and law enforcement side is working, and I want to ensure our next council is as supportive or more supportive than our current council,” he said.
Other priorities include trying to lower the cost of development by streamlining the city’s approval process for construction plans and permits.
“I think my track record with the city has been I ask the right questions to make sure we’re spending tax dollars effectively and efficiently, and are being stewards,” Jones said.
