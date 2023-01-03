HIGH POINT — The music of the late singer-songwriter John Prine will take center stage Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre, courtesy of Prine’s brother, Billy.
“The Songs of John Prine,” a tribute to one of America’s most influential songwriters, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Prine, who died in 2020, was a popular singer-songwriter of country-folk music who was known for his often humorous style of original music, along with elements of protest and social commentary. He recorded such signature songs as “Illegal Smile,” “Sam Stone,” “Angel From Montgomery,” “Hello In There” and “Paradise.”
He won four Grammy Awards out of 13 nominations, and was also awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. He also received six awards from the Americana Music Honors & Awards, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019. In 2020, after his death, he was posthumously named the honorary Poet Laureate of Illinois.
Just as John Prine was a natural-born songwriter, his brother Billy is a natural-born storyteller, a great communicator of the human experience. During the show, Billy will tell stories about his brother and some of his music, before leading his band through his version of John’s timeless masterpieces.
Tickets for this show range from $30 to $35 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. They can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.