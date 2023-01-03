HPTNWS-01-04-23 PRINE.jpg

John Prine's brother, Billy, will present "The Songs of John Prine" Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — The music of the late singer-songwriter John Prine will take center stage Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre, courtesy of Prine’s brother, Billy.

“The Songs of John Prine,” a tribute to one of America’s most influential songwriters, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

