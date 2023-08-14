KERNERSVILLE — John Deere Electric Powertrain will invest $69.6 million and create 50 new jobs in establishing its North American headquarters and building a battery and charger manufacturing facility in Kernersville.
The project, which will cover 115,000 square feet, was announced Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
John Deere Electric Powertrain is a joint venture between Kreisel Electric, an Austrian company that specializes in renewable battery energy, and Deere & Co., which has a John Deere plant in Kernersville that makes hydraulic excavators.
The new plant will produce battery packs for high-performance and large, off-highway equipment applications and will make charger technology equipment for charging stations.
Pierre Guyot, senior vice president of John Deere Power Systems, has said previously that in “the very near future” Deere’s turf equipment, compact utility tractors, small tractors, compact construction vehicles and some road-building equipment would rely solely on batteries as a power source.
“As the demand for electric solutions continues to increase, this strategic investment in growing our production capacity will help strengthen our position as an international battery technology leader,” Guyot said in Monday’s announcement. “Within the evolving off-highway equipment market, we are prioritizing the development of a robust charging ecosystem and battery portfolio that can support and sustain the long-term adoption of electrification across a wide variety of applications.”
New positions being created by the company include assemblers, material handlers, packagers and quality inspectors. The new jobs will have the potential to contribute an annual payroll impact of more than $3.3 million, the governor’s office reports.
The N.C. Department of Commerce awarded a grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund for John Deere Electric Powertrain’s project. The company will receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments.
