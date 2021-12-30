HIGH POINT — Despite inflation worries and supply chain woes, the economic recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic continued in November, with local unemployment rates dropping sharply here and statewide, a new state report shows.
The unemployment rate dropped in 97 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, in most of them by at least 0.3 of a point. Guilford County’s rate dropped by 0.4 to 4%, the N.C. Labor and Economic Analysis Division reported.
Although the size of the labor force — the combination of those who have jobs and those who are looking for jobs — remained relatively steady from October to November, the number of those who reported being unemployed plunged by nearly 14,000 statewide and by close to 900 in Guilford.
November typically is a month when unemployment drops, and this November appeared to be a typical one in that way, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“Locally, we saw a lot of jobs created in trade and transportation. Businesses ramped up their hiring as we moved into the holiday season,” he said.
As has been the case in recent monthly unemployment reports, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount are the only two of the state’s 15 metropolitan statistical areas where joblessness remains stubbornly above 5% — at 5.1% for Fayetteville and 5.2% for Rocky Mount. In the Greensboro-High Point MSA the rate is 3.9%, and in the remaining 12 the rate is no higher than 3.6%. The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA has the lowest overall rate at 2.7%.
