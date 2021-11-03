HIGH POINT – The job market both locally and statewide gained a boost in late August and early September, strongly aided by seasonal factors related to the start of schools.
Local unemployment rates dropped in all 100 counties from August to September, and only six counties had less than a half percentage-point drop, the state Commerce Department’s Labor and Economic Analysis Division reported. Guilford County’s dropped 0.7 of a point, to 4.5%
The rates in Davidson and Randolph counties dropped 0.6 of a point, to 3.5% in Davidson and 3.6% in Randolph.
The number of workers statewide who were employed in September increased by over 50,000 to 4.86 million, and the number who were unemployed dropped by more than 32,000.
The difference between the increase in the employed and the decrease in the unemployed shows how many people who were not counted as unemployed in August because they were not looking for work rejoined the labor force in September.
The report’s breakdown of job number changes by economic sector strongly indicated that the restart of jobs related to schools was a major factor because for the second consecutive month, government showed the largest job gains.
But the report showed strength in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area in other sectors, said Mike McCully, an associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“I think we can infer that retail is doing pretty good” locally, he said.
Leisure and hospitality jobs declined locally, but McCully said “that may be a weird side effect” of the sharp labor shortage that businesses in that sector have reported. If a restaurant can’t fully staff all of its shifts, it may cut its hours and eliminate some jobs, he said.
The report said that 12 of the state’s 15 metropolitan statistical areas showed overall job gains from August to September, and 14 of the 15 showed job gains compared to September 2020.
The number of counties with jobless rates at or below 5%, historically a measure of a healthy job market climbed to 86, up from 59 in June.
