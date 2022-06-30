HIGH POINT — Local unemployment rates edged up from April to May but remained lower than jobless levels a year earlier, the state Commerce Department reports.
Unemployment rates increased on a monthly basis in 89 of North Carolina’s counties, decreased in six and remained unchanged in five, according to figures released Wednesday.
But compared to May 2021, jobless rates were down in all counties and North Carolina metropolitan areas.
High Point reflects the statewide trend.
The city’s unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in April to 4.3% in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The April rate was a low point for unemployment since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
The increase in unemployment from April to May reflects seasonal factors as teachers and other education personnel transition into the summer break, said Mike McCully, an associate professor of economics at High Point University.
The city of High Point jobless rate in May was lower than the 6.7% rate in May 2021 and significantly better than the 14.8% level in May 2020 as the pandemic began to pound the economy.
The state Commerce Department reports that 85 counties posted unemployment rates in May at or below 5%, which historically is the threshold for a healthy job market. In April, 87 counties recorded jobless rates at or below 5%.
McCully said he remains optimistic about the local job market.
“Leisure and hospitality are continuing to do well, as we move into the summer months,” McCully told The High Point Enterprise. “Manufacturing hiring also saw a positive trend. Construction jobs continue to be added.”
The uncertainty for the local, state and national job markets centers on inflation, gasoline prices and the direction of the housing market, McCully said.
The series of interest rate hikes this spring and summer by the Federal Reserve Board are intended to dampen the economy to stem high inflation, but the question is how much the economy slows.
“Eventually that is going to make it more difficult for people to afford mortgages,” he said. “Interest rates are something to watch for the future. And we have to see how much inflation holds back consumer spending. The more consumers spend on gasoline the less they spend on other items.”
Still, the latest state Commerce Department figures illustrate how much the economy has bounced back since the COVID-19 crisis.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in May by 23,486 to 4.94 million while the number unemployed increased by 12,208 to 187,438.
Since May 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased by 270,139, while the number unemployed decreased by 67,479, according to the state Commerce Department.
