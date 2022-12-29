HIGH POINT — The High Point area job market remained healthy in November as the city’s unemployment rate declined from October as well as from a year ago.
The city jobless rate was 4.5% in November, down from 4.6% in October and 4.9% in November of last year, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The drop in the rate is more pronounced compared to two years ago. The city unemployment level was 6.7% in November 2020 as the economy remained battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Unemployment rates decreased in 92 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in November from October, increased in four and remained unchanged in four, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Thursday. When compared to November 2021, unemployment rates increased in 66 counties, decreased in 20 counties. and remained unchanged in 14.
The November jobs report was positive locally as the High Point-Greensboro metropolitan area recorded a drop in unemployment, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“There was significant hiring in the retail sector as the holiday season began to ramp up,” McCully told The High Point Enterprise. “We also saw signs of recovery in the leisure and hospitality sector.”
One cautionary local indicator was a drop in construction jobs, which may reflect the impact of rising interest rates on the housing industry, McCully said.
Statewide during November, 84 counties posted unemployment rates at or below 5%, historically an indication of a healthy job market. Last month’s numbers were slightly better than the 82 counties that recorded unemployment rates at or below 5% in October.
No counties in North Carolina posted jobless rates in October or November at or higher than 10%, traditionally the sign of a troubled job market.
The number of workers employed statewide decreased in November by 26,268 to 4.92 million while the number unemployed decreased by 9,287 to 193,189. Since November 2021, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 100,977 while the number unemployed increased by 6,359, according to the Commerce Department.
