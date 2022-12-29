HPTNWS-12-30-22 JOBS.jpg

The soon-to-open Popeyes Restaurant on N. Main Street is now hiring. Unemployment rates dropped from October to November in the High Point area and for the vast majority of counties in the state, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Thursday.

HIGH POINT — The High Point area job market remained healthy in November as the city’s unemployment rate declined from October as well as from a year ago.

The city jobless rate was 4.5% in November, down from 4.6% in October and 4.9% in November of last year, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

