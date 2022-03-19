HIGH POINT — Employment took a stagger-step back locally and statewide in January, according to a new state report.
But revisions to 2021 figures released earlier this week by a federal agency show that statewide employment finally recovered to pre-pandemic levels last fall, and the state report shows jobs remained in that territory in January.
The unemployment rate in Guilford County rose by 0.6 of a percentage point from December to 4.4% in January as the number of county residents with jobs dropped by more than 2,000, according to seasonally unadjusted figures from the N.C. Labor and Economic Analysis Division. That remains a large improvement from a year earlier, however, when the rate was 6.7%.
Within High Point, the unemployment rate increased by 0.7 of a point to 5% in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The primary areas of job losses were trucking and retail, including seasonal temporary jobs, said Mike McCully, an associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“This happens every year right after the holiday season. Sales and delivery jobs are high during the holidays, and then drop off,” he said. “Based on past year patterns, we should see much more positive job reports for February and March.”
High Point’s job numbers reached pre-pandemic levels in September, when more than 50,400 city residents had jobs, the bureau’s revised numbers show. That number in January was down very slightly but still well above the nearly 49,800 of March 2020, just before the extensive COVID-19-related shutdowns slammed the economy.
Guilford County’s overall employment also reached pre-pandemic levels in late 2021 but in January dipped to about 246,250, more than 1,100 below March 2020’s figure, the LEAD report said.
Local employment exceeds March 2020 but still has a ways to go to get past the pre-pandamic zenith, McCully said. Nonfarm employment in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area peaked in February 2020 at 362,600, and in January 2022 it was still just 356,500.
“So the local area is still about 6,000 jobs short of the pre-COVID numbers. Which makes the additional factories announced in recent months (including Toyota’s battery plant in Randolph County, Mohawk’s flooring plant expansion in Thomasville and Boom Supersonic’s plane manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport), very welcome news,” he said.
Local unemployment rates increased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties from December to January.
However, statewide employment of more than 4.9 million remained above the March 2020 level of less than 4.8 million, the state report said.
