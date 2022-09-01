HPTNWS-09-01-22 JOBS.jpg

A hiring sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill is displayed outside the restaurant’s location on N. Main Street in the Peters Station shopping center. The local and state job market remained robust from June to July as unemployment rates declined in all 100 counties, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The employment market locally and statewide absorbed the influx of summer job-seekers as jobless rates fell from June to July, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.

Jobless rates declined monthly in all 100 counties, as well as falling across the board from annual levels in July 2021.

