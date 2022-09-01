HIGH POINT — The employment market locally and statewide absorbed the influx of summer job-seekers as jobless rates fell from June to July, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.
Jobless rates declined monthly in all 100 counties, as well as falling across the board from annual levels in July 2021.
The city of High Point unemployment rate crept down from 4.9% in June to 4.7% in July, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the city’s jobless level is markedly better than the 6.7% rate in July 2021 and the 12.1% level in July 2020 during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sectors with the highest numerical job gains in the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area since July 2021 are leisure and hospitality, professional and business services trade, transportation, utilities, and manufacturing, state Commerce Department figures show.
The July unemployment report is encouraging, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“So far we are not seeing any signs of a recession, locally or statewide,” McCully told The High Point Enterprise.
Jobs in the education sector recorded a noticeable drop during summer break, but the loss was partially offset by other job creation, the professor said.
Another good sign in July for local job markets involved counties posting monthly unemployment rates at or below 5%, historically the level of a healthy job market. There were 86 counties with jobless rates at or below 5% in July, up from 80 in June, the state Commerce Department reports.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in July by 31,277 to 4.97 million while the number unemployed decreased by 18,851 to 190,340. Since July 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 214,946, while the number unemployed decreased 65,092.
