HIGH POINT — For people looking for a job in the High Point area, what a difference three years makes from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city employment picture has shifted from sudden mass layoffs as the pandemic emerged to monthly jobless rates hovering at historic low marks.
The city of High Point jobless rate was 3.8% in April, down from 4.2% in March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The local unemployment rate was the lowest on a monthly basis since the city recorded a level of 3.6% in April of last year.
The rate is dramatically improved from the 17.6% jobless level in April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began to hammer the economy. The April 2020 jobless rate for High Point is the highest one recorded for the city since municipal unemployment levels began being tracked in North Carolina in 1976.
“Unemployment is at pre-pandemic levels,” said Gerald Fox, chairman of the Department of Economics at High Point University. “We’ve completely recovered from the high unemployment of the pandemic.”
The local economy has reflected the national trend with unemployment, Fox told The High Point Enterprise.
“The labor market is very strong,” he said. “There has been a remarkable decline in unemployment. At one point during the pandemic there was double-digit unemployment across the whole country. It is perhaps surprising it could turn around this fast.”
Statewide, unemployment rates decreased in 98 of North Carolina’s 100 counties from March to April and increased in two, the state Commerce Department reported Wednesday. The only counties that posted a monthly increase in joblessness were Alleghany County in the western North Carolina mountains and Scotland County in eastern North Carolina.
In an encouraging sign, the number of counties with jobless rates at or below 5% increased from 91 in March to 97 in April. Unemployment rates at or below 5% are considered an indicator of a healthy job market.
No counties in the state recorded unemployment rates at or above 10% in March or April. Jobless rates at that level are considered a sign of a struggling job market.
When compared to the same month last year, unemployment rates decreased in 76 counties, increased in 10 and remained unchanged in 14, the state Commerce Department reports. Eleven of the state’s metropolitan areas recorded jobless rate declines over the year with one area increasing and three remaining unchanged.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in April by 8,286 to 5.05 million while the number unemployed decreased by 21,948 to 163,394. Since April 2022, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 63,968, while the number unemployed has decreased by 2,657.
