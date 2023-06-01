HPTNWS-06-01-23 JOBS.jpg

A hiring sign is displayed outside the Home Depot on N. Main Street. Unemployment rates declined from March to April across the region and the vast majority of North Carolina, according to the state Commerce Department.

HIGH POINT — For people looking for a job in the High Point area, what a difference three years makes from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city employment picture has shifted from sudden mass layoffs as the pandemic emerged to monthly jobless rates hovering at historic low marks.

