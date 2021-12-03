HIGH POINT — The local job market keeps recovering from the depths of the economic slump last year triggered by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Counties and cities across the area — and most communities in the state — recorded strong employment numbers in October, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Thursday.
The city of High Point unemployment rate edged up slightly from 4.9% in September to 5% in October. But those were the lowest jobless rates for the city since the pandemic took hold locally in March 2020.
By contrast, the September 2020 jobless level in High Point was 9.4% while the October 2020 rate was 8.1%.
Statewide, unemployment rates decreased in 83 counties from September to October, increased in eight and remained unchanged in nine, according to the Commerce Department. In October, 87 counties posted jobless rates at or below 5%, historically a level considered a robust employment market.
When compared to October 2020, all 100 counties recorded lower jobless levels.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in October by 19,925 to 4.88 million, while the number unemployed decreased by 5,888 to 184,904, the Commerce Department reports. Since October 2020, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 156,670, while the number unemployed decreased by 140,164.
That the increase in those employed is greater than the decrease in the unemployed shows that more of the long-term unemployed, who do not get counted toward the official unemployment rate because they were not looking for work, had returned to the job market.
Job growth locally increased in October across a range of sectors, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“Retail and temp jobs increased as we move into the holiday season,” McCully told The High Point Enterprise. “But there was also some recovery in leisure and hospitality jobs.”
The uncertainty for the direction of the job market centers on the recently emerging omicron COVID-19 variant, which McCully said could hamper the travel industry and have ripple effects on the economy.
