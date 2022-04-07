HIGH POINT — A local job market that was nosediving two years ago as the coronavirus pandemic took hold continues to make a strong recovery.
The city of High Point jobless rate was 4.6% in February, down from 5% in January and 7.1% in February 2021, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday. Historically, an unemployment level at or below 5% is considered a sign of a healthy job market.
At the outset of the pandemic, High Point posted a 16.9% jobless rate in May 2020, the highest mark recorded for the city since the state started tracking municipal unemployment levels in 1976.
“We had healthy job growth that pulled in some people who had been on the sidelines,” said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
Employers in the High Point-Greensboro metropolitan area created almost 2,000 jobs during February, McCully told The High Point Enterprise. Manufacturing, construction and professional and business services jobs continued to increase, the professor said.
The workforce — the combined total of those working and those actively looking for jobs — in the High Point-Greensboro metropolitan area is nearing the number from before the pandemic, McCully said: In February 2020 the local workforce totaled 362,000 people, and now the area is at 359,000.
“So we are close and getting closer,” he said.
McCully said the workforce of active job-seekers is increasing in part because people afraid of contracting COVID-19 in a work setting feel more comfortable now that the coronavirus pandemic threat has lessened.
Also, parents who were struggling with their schedules because their children were in remote learning or because of a lack of access to day care have been able to resume work, he said.
“The school systems are more stable now in terms of kids staying in classrooms,” McCully said. “That was a major issue when you weren’t sure if your kid was going to be in school or quarantined or at home because someone else was quarantined.”
Statewide, jobless rates from January to February declined in 50 of North Carolina’s 100 counties, increased in 12 and remained unchanged in 38. A total of 78 counties recorded jobless levels at or below 5%.
The Commerce Department cautions that seasonal variations can make month-to-month comparisons less reliable than year-to-year comparisons of the same month. When compared to February of last year, jobless rates fell in all 100 counties, the report said.
The number of workers employed statewide increased in February by more than 31,000 to 4.8 million while the number unemployed decreased by more than 3,000 to nearly 186,000. Since February 2021, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by almost 225,000 while the number unemployed decreased by almost 100,000.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.