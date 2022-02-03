HIGH POINT — The local job market ended last year on a positive note, reflecting the turnaround from record-high unemployment levels during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nearly two years ago.
The city of High Point posted a jobless rate of 4.3% in December, down from 4.5% in November. December’s rate is the lowest level since the pandemic took hold locally in March 2020.
In contrast, the city jobless rate during the early stages of the pandemic reached as high as 16.9% in May 2020. The May 2020 rate was the highest one recorded for the city since the state started tracking municipal unemployment levels 46 years ago.
In the greater High Point area, job gains improved from November to December across a broad range of economic sectors, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
Statewide, unemployment levels dropped in all 100 counties from December 2020 to this past December, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.
Hiring was robust in retail because of strong holiday spending, McCully told The High Point Enterprise.
More people could enter the labor force. The pandemic compelled some parents to withdraw from actively searching for work because of child-care arrangements, he said.
“Other people took early retirement during the pandemic, but some are regretting the lack of income,” the professor said.
The number of workers employed statewide increased from November to December by 13,301 to 4.9 million, while the number unemployed decreased by 9,893 to 160,692, the Commerce Department reports. Since December 2020, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 199,479, while the number unemployed has decreased by 146,441.
Still, the pandemic continues to have an impact on the level of employment, reports the N.C. Budget & Tax Center out of Raleigh.
Nearly three-quarters of the state’s counties have fewer people working than before the pandemic materialized. The Greensboro-High Point area remains more than 14,000 jobs below where it was before the onset of the pandemic, according to the center.
