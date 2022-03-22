HIGH POINT — Two musical shows will be performed this weekend at the High Point Theatre, and tickets are still available.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the theater will present “Jump, Jive & Wail! Featuring the Jive Aces,” a high-energy performance featuring British swing band The Jive Aces, who are renowned for their high-energy music and spectacular stage shows as they perform swing classics like “Just A Gigolo” and “That Old Black Magic” by such greats as Louis Prima and Cab Calloway, plus rocking tunes such as Big Joe Turner’s “Boogie Woogie Country Girl.”
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the theater will host the violin duo Sons of Mystro, which features brothers Malcolm and Umoja McNeish creatively interpreting reggae classics and American pop songs as well as performing their own creations. Winners of the Emerging Artist Under 21 Years Old award at the International Reggae and World Music Awards, the brothers have been mentored by classically trained violinists Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste of Black Violin.
Tickets for each show range from $20 to $25 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.
For further information about The Jive Aces, visit www.jiveaces.com. For further information about Sons of Mystro, visit www.kossontalent.com and click on “Sons of Mystro.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.