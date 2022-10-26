HIGH POINT — Top-notch music is on tap this weekend at the High Point Theatre, with acclaimed artists taking the stage Friday and Saturday evenings.
Renowned songwriter, composer and singer Jimmy Webb will perform Friday, and the popular pop-country band Lonestar will perform Saturday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. both nights.
Webb, a multiple Grammy Award-winner, is one of America’s best-loved songwriters. Since his first platinum record, “The Worst That Could Happen,” he has had numerous hits, including “Up, Up and Away,” “By the Time I Get To Phoenix,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Highwayman,” “All I Know” and “MacArthur Park.”
He is the only artist ever to have received Grammy Awards for music, lyrics and orchestration. Rolling Stone magazine listed him as one of the top 50 songwriters of all time, and he was the youngest person ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Lonestar came on the national music scene in the mid-1990s and became a pop-country sensation. The band’s numerous hits include the No. 1 smash “Amazed,” “No News,” “Come Cryin’ To Me,” “Everything’s Changed,” “I’m Already There” and “What About Now.”
The band has sold more than 10.5 million records, and its many honors include Academy of Country Music Awards for Best New Vocal Group, Single of the Year and Song of the Year.
Tickets to see Webb range from $30 to $35, and Lonestar tickets range from $40 to $50. They’re available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001, or they can be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.
