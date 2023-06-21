HPTNWS-06-21-23 BOOM.jpg

The concrete foundation of Boom Supersonic’s planned “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport has been poured, and the steel structure is being built.

 SPECIAL | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY — A company planning to build a new generation of commercial supersonic jets in Guilford County made a sweeping series of announcements Tuesday at the world’s largest aviation event, underlining what it called “significant advances” toward beginning production.

Among Boom Supersonic’s announcements at the Paris Air Show was progress on construction of its “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport.