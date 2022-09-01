HIGH POINT — Jehovah’s Witnesses are expected to resume their trademark door-to-door ministry today, following a 2½-year suspension of home visits that was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
The decision to resume the door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations across the U.S. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened April 1, witnessing in public places resumed May 31, and in-person conventions are again being planned for 2023.
