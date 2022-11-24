HIGH POINT — High Point City Councilman Cyril Jefferson said Wednesday that he is running for High Point mayor in next year’s elections.
A first-term councilman elected in 2019, Jefferson said in an interview that he decided to seek the city’s highest elected office over the summer. Mayor Jay Wagner has not announced whether he plans to seek reelection and could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Jefferson is the first candidate to declare publicly his intent to run in the November 2023 city elections, when all council seats and the mayor’s seat will be on the ballot for a four-year term. Candidate filing for city elections is scheduled to open in July 2023.
He said he decided to announce his campaign early so that he has nearly a full year to get his message out to voters.
“We’ve had success and we want to sustain that success,” he said of the current council’s term. “Whoever steps into this next role has to be able to pick up that mantle so we can continue the great momentum the city has been on.”
Jefferson has enlisted the help of campaign consultant and political strategist Brandon Lenoir, who said the campaign has already started raising funds.
“We have amassed a pretty good war chest for the campaign,” said Lenoir, who also works as an assistant professor of political communication for High Point University. “The response has been very positive. The goal of the city is to attract and retain young professionals, and Cyril embodies that.”
Jefferson, 30, is the owner of Change Often, a “social innovation” consulting firm. If elected, he would be the youngest mayor of High Point in the modern era, if not ever. He would be the second Black mayor in the city’s history, following Bernita Sims, who was elected in 2012.
Jefferson said he’s aware of this, but it’s not why he’s running.
He said he’s running on a platform organized around the themes of the city’s mission of “creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.”
He said he wants to continue the city’s current economic development strategies, but add more of a focus on creating opportunities for small businesses and putting more resources into workforce development programs.
“High Point is ranked and known for its incredible economic development efforts and accolades, and we want that to continue,” he said. “A significant portion of our employment comes from small businesses. How do we continue to partner with the business community to create opportunities for investment that supports (small business) growth?”
Another priority he said he wants to pursue is investing more in infrastructure, specifically “complete streets” principles of transportation planning, where roads are designed to accommodate not just vehicle traffic, but pedestrians and cyclists as well.
This would improve safety, he said, especially in the downtown catalyst area around Truist Point stadium.
He said he wants to expand public transportation to give residents better access to jobs. City officials have said for years they can’t do this because of bus driver shortages and other factors. Jefferson said he wants to explore ways around this, such as smaller transit vehicles that wouldn’t come with as many requirements for drivers.
Another area in which he wants the city to expand its role is providing more housing to meet the demands brought on by growth, with particular focus on steering development to the core and away from urban sprawl.
On the theme of safety, Jefferson praised the enforcement and community outreach work of the High Point Police Department, and said he supports continuing this approach.
“The great efforts of our police to engage with the community have worked well to mitigate criminal activity,” he said. “We believe crime is a symptom of a lack of economic opportunity, which is why our focus all starts with jobs.”
