HIGH POINT — The campaign for High Point mayor and City Council officially began Friday with the opening of candidate filing.
Incumbent City Council members Cyril Jefferson and Victor Jones will run against each other for the city’s top elected post, as each filed to run for mayor.
Both had previously announced they were running for mayor, and each made it official as soon as the Board of Elections office started taking candidates’ paperwork at noon.
“I think it’s been demonstrated in the work that we’ve done over these past several years — every solution, every initiative that we’ve chaired or championed has always been one that is about, ‘How do we collaborate so that we can get to those best solutions?,’ ” said Jefferson, a first-term council member who announced that he was running for mayor last fall. “As a mayor, I want to address those challenges. I want to work collaboratively with our residents to do that, and I believe I’m best equipped to do it.”
Incumbent Mayor Jay Wagner has not announced whether he plans to seek reelection, and did not return calls from the Enterprise.
Jones, a two-term council member, said Wagner has made it clear that he will not run for a third term as mayor.
“With Jay not running for reelection, the seat’s open, and I’ve had a lot of people tell me in the community they would like to see me step up to the next level, the next challenge,” said Jones. “I don’t want to see High Point change course. I believe we’re going in the right direction on a lot of levels, and I want to lead the council in that direction.”
In addition to the mayor’s seat, all eight council seats will be on the ballot for four-year terms in the Nov. 7 election. Any necessary primaries will be held Oct. 10.
Incumbent council members Michael Holmes (Ward 6), Wesley Hudson (Ward 4) and Monica Peters (Ward 3) all filed to seek reelection to their current seats.
At-large Councilman Tyrone Johnson filed to run for the Ward 2 seat now held by Councilman Chris Williams, who is not seeking reelection.
Three first-time candidates filed to run at-large: Sam Carr, Shazia Iqbal and Orel Henry.
Other first-time council candidates who filed Friday were Henry Harris, who is vying to succeed Jefferson in Ward 1, Cody Locklear (Ward 2), Tim Andrew, who is vying to succeed Jones in Ward 5, and Heather Brooks (Ward 6).
Candidate filing continues until July 21.
