HIGH POINT — A concert featuring participants of the annual John Coltrane Jazz Workshop will be presented at 7 p.m. tonight at Penn Griffin School for the Arts — where Coltrane attended when it was known as William Penn High School — located at 825 Washington St.
The performance marks the finale of the workshop, which is designed to be a beacon of jazz inspiration for middle- and high-school musicians from across the Triad.
The workshop is a collaboration between the High Point Arts Council and Guilford County Schools, with the assistance of several grantors who helped make the workshop a reality. The arts council was able to award scholarships to 12 of the 53 students enrolled in the program.
“We are immensely proud of the growth and success of the John Coltrane Jazz Workshop,” said Alexandra Arpajian, president of the High Point Arts Council. “The overwhelming support from our grantors and partners like Guilford County Schools has allowed us to triple the enrollment this year. With such fantastic momentum, we are optimistic about the workshop’s future and the creative possibilities it will offer to our young talents.”
The concert will feature a diverse range of jazz classics and contemporary pieces, showcasing the depth of talent and hard work put forth by the young artists.
