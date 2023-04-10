HIGH POINT — Jazz singer Barbra Lica, who picked up a lot of new fans when she performed in High Point three years ago, returns to the High Point Theatre this weekend.
She will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a return engagement at the theater. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Lica is a Juno-nominated artist and singer-songwriter based in Toronto. A seasoned act on the North American club and festival circuits, she has performed everywhere from New York City’s legendary Birdland to Toronto’s prestigious Koerner Hall.
She has also headlined at festivals across the continent, including Festival International de Jazz de Montreal, Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival, and has opened for the likes of Christian McBride, Pat Metheny, Bob Dorough and Terence Blanchard.
Lica is a fast-rising star in the Canadian jazz scene and has been receiving accolades for a unique vocal ability that stresses subtlety and grace, coupled with a genuine warmth and confident stage presence. Her music fuses country, pop and jazz — no rules, all fun.
Tickets are $25 to $30 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. You can also order tickets online at www.highpointtheatre.com.
