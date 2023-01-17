HIGH POINT – A renowned Caribbean jazz musician’s two-day residency at High Point University this week will culminate with a concert Friday evening.
Trumpet player Etienne Charles will conduct masterclasses and sessions Thursday and Friday with music majors and give a lecture on ethnography, composition and performance.
On Friday at 7:30 p.m., Charles will give a concert featuring music from his 2013 album, “Creole Soul,” in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. A limited number of complimentary tickets are available to the general public and can be reserved online at https://bit.ly/3QIV5md.
Charles is a native of Trinidad, and “Creole Soul” is an expression of his Afro-Caribbean background, evoking the sounds of the Trinidad Carnival, calypso, folk and traditional American jazz and R&B styles. The album reached No. 1 for three weeks on the Jazzweek chart and was eventually named No. 3 Jazz Album of the Year by Jazzweek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.